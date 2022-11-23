Barrio Logan Small Businesses Prepare for Busiest Shopping Weekend of the Year

While you’re getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, small businesses in Barrio Logan are preparing for the largest shopping weekend of the year.

“We want everyone to ditch the malls and shop small here in Barrio Logan,” said Xochitl Villareal, Casa XoVI owner.

Villareal said the start of the holiday shopping season is critical. She owns four small shops on Logan Avenue but she’s still recovering from the pandemic and said her holiday sales will likely determine if she can stay afloat next year.

“It was really hard, it hit me really hard,” Villareal said. “Not only me, but a lot of people had to leave.”

She hopes people can rethink where they will do their gift buying.

“If you come to Barrio Logan for the first time, you will come back, we make sure of that," Villareal said.

Barrio Logan is home to over 100 small independently-owned businesses. And at least one-third of their owners are women of color.

“We’re here day in and day out,” said Jennifer Cardona, Thirty Flirty owner. "A lot of the businesses here make and create their own things in their shop. I know I create all my t-shirts here.”

Custom-made t-shirts, local art and authentic Latin items are just some of the many unique finds within Barrio Logan shops.

“You’re purchasing something that is made with love," said Cardona. "Everything that is handmade."

Not only are you investing in your local economy by shopping small but you're helping your neighbors stay afloat.

“It's very important because that keeps us going,” said Issac Coronado, a local artist.