chicano park

Barrio Logan Mourns Loss of Chicano Park's Unofficial Groundskeeper Known as ‘Guardian Angel'

Antonio Chavez Camarillo died from cancer earlier this month. He was 83 years old

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Barrio Logan community is mourning the loss of Chicano Park’s unofficial groundskeeper.

Antonio Chavez Camarillo died from cancer earlier this month. He was 83 years old.

Camarillo was affectionately known as "tio." He was from Guanajuato, in Central Mexico.

Activist Enrique Morones was a longtime friend. He said "tio" volunteered to watch over Chicano Park, earning him the title “guardian angel.”

"Nobody has been at Chicano Park more than him. He was here every day. Every day. He was either sitting at this bench or the bench behind me," Morones told NBC 7. "And he would wanna make sure that there was no trouble. That kids wouldn't skateboard on the kiosk floor or paint inappropriate things. If there were disturbances, like the gang and so forth, they would respect him."

Stay informed about what's happening in San Diego. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He said "tio" was an exemplary person who showed love and kindness to everyone. His friends are working with the Mexican Consulate to locate and notify family members.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

first alert forecast 35 mins ago

Moderate Santa Ana Winds Forecast for SD County

Ukraine 16 hours ago

Family Fleeing Ukraine Finds Shelter in San Diego

They're also raising funds to help with funeral costs.

This article tagged under:

chicano park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us