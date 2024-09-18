Barrio Logan carjack victim ‘had to beg for her life' after husband was murdered: DA

A National City resident was in court Wednesday, accused of fatally shooting two young men over the weekend in Barrio Logan.

Also on Wednesday, authorities released the identities of the two victims, Junior Alastre, 23, and 28-year-old Osnaider Silveira.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire found Alastre and Osnaider Silveira mortally wounded in the 1700 block of Newton Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego police are investigating the shooting that left two Venezuelan migrants dead over the weekend. It's the latest in a string of crimes in the area. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the latest on this community in turmoil.

Silveira died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said. Paramedics took Alastre to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victims are believed to have recently immigrated to the United States from Venezuela, according to police.

Their alleged killer, Guillermo David Gonzalez, 23, was arrested the following day in one of the victims' vehicles in the Los Angeles County city of Rosemead. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

At Gonzalez's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Oscar Hagstrom alleged Alastre, Silveira, and the wife of one of the men were in two separate vehicles parked near one another when Gonzalez approached them.

Hagstrom said Gonzalez first shot one of the victims five times, before turning his gun on the second man, who the prosecutor said was shot "roughly 17 times."

That second victim was in the driver's seat of his vehicle and his wife was a passenger.

Hagstrom said Gonzalez got into that car and the victim's wife "had to beg for her life to be let out of the car." Gonzalez then allegedly let her out and took the car.

The judge ordered the media to utilize Guillermo David Gonzalez, 23, in any recordings made of him in court on Wednesday.

When he was arrested, L.A. County sheriff's deputies searched the car and found a handgun registered to Gonzalez and casings matching those left at the shooting scene, according to Hagstrom. The prosecutor also said deputies found "what appeared to be some evidence of blood on his shoes."

Gonzalez is charged with two counts of murder, gun allegations, and special circumstance allegations of committing multiple murders, meaning if he is convicted, he faces either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if prosecutors pursue it.

He is being held without bail. He is due back in court on Oct. 30.