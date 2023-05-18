Barrio Logan Attempted-Sex-Assault Suspect? SDPD Said They Found Him in Jail

A man already behind bars on unrelated charges was re-booked Thursday on suspicion of sneaking into a Barrio Logan resident's home two months ago and trying to sexually assault her, fleeing when she broke free and called for help.

Darius Dewayne Hargrove, 28, allegedly entered the woman's home in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue while she was asleep and attacked her about 3 a.m. March 25, according to the San Diego Police Department.

NBC 7's Dave Summers shares what we know about SDPD's person of interest.

"The victim was able to get away and called police, but the [assailant] ran away before the officers arrived," SDPD sex-crimes Lt. Carmelin Rivera said.

Two weeks later, the department released photos of the suspected perpetrator and sought the public's help in identifying him. Subsequent tips led to the arrest of Hargrove on suspicion of burglary and assault with intent to commit rape.

Hargrove — who had been jailed April 20 on suspicion of arson, narcotics offenses, violating a court order, and lewd and disorderly conduct — is being held on $1.09 million bail, with arraignment in the sex-assault case scheduled for Monday afternoon.