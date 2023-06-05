Bark if you hate mail carriers! San Diego among 5 cities with most dog attacks on postal workers: USPS

How can dogs be man's best friend yet postal carriers' worst enemy?

Data from the U.S. Postal Service shows our four-legged friends are extra ornery toward mail carriers in San Diego. Our city landed at no. 5 on the agency's list of dog attacks on mail carriers in 2022 by city.

Houston — 57 Los Angeles — 48 (We're happy to finish behind LA on this one) Dallas — 44 Cleveland — 43 San Diego — 39

More than 5,300 U.S. Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering mail in 2022, according to the USPS.

The USPS released its 36-city list to highlight National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which runs from June 4 to June 10. "Even good dogs have bad days" is the theme this year — forgiving and compassionate given the numbers.

To keep postal carriers and our dogs safe, the agency recommends keeping your dog inside, behind a fence or on a leash when it's mail time. Informed Delivery, a free digital service that lets residents preview their mail, can also help dog owners anticipate mail time, the USPS said.