Bar Association Evaluates 11 San Diego Judicial Candidates

The qualifications of nearly a dozen candidates for San Diego Superior Court judicial seats were ranked by the San Diego County Bar Association (SDCBA) ahead of the March 3 California 2020 Primary Election.
The SDCBA releases their evaluations of local contenders ahead of each election to inform the public on their qualifications for the seats they are running for.
Each candidate is given a ranking. From top to bottom they are: exceptionally qualified, well qualified, qualified, lacking qualifications and unable to evaluate.
Here are the SDCBA's rankings for 11 judicial candidates:
San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 18
CJ Mody - WELL QUALIFIED
Roberta Winston - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED
San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 22
Steve Miller - LACKING QUALIFICATIONS
Alana Wong Robinson - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED
Mark Skeels - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED
San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 30
Mike Murphy - WELL QUALIFIED
Pete Murray - WELL QUALIFIED
Tim Nader - WELL QUALIFIED
Paul Starita - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED
San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 36
Michelle Ialeggio - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED
Shawn McMillan LACKING QUALIFICATIONS
The SDCBA models their process after the California State Bar's judicial evaluation process and uses 15 different factors to give rankings, including fairness, temperament, knowledge of the law, professional reputation and more.
Political affiliation, religion and type of law practiced are among factors not considered.
