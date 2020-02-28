Bar Association Evaluates 11 San Diego Judicial Candidates

The qualifications of nearly a dozen candidates for San Diego Superior Court judicial seats were ranked by the San Diego County Bar Association (SDCBA) ahead of the March 3 California 2020 Primary Election.

The SDCBA releases their evaluations of local contenders ahead of each election to inform the public on their qualifications for the seats they are running for.

Each candidate is given a ranking. From top to bottom they are: exceptionally qualified, well qualified, qualified, lacking qualifications and unable to evaluate.

Here are the SDCBA's rankings for 11 judicial candidates:

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 18

CJ Mody - WELL QUALIFIED

Roberta Winston - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 22

Steve Miller - LACKING QUALIFICATIONS

Alana Wong Robinson - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

Mark Skeels - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 30

Mike Murphy - WELL QUALIFIED

Pete Murray - WELL QUALIFIED

Tim Nader - WELL QUALIFIED

Paul Starita - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 36

Michelle Ialeggio - EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

Shawn McMillan LACKING QUALIFICATIONS

The SDCBA models their process after the California State Bar's judicial evaluation process and uses 15 different factors to give rankings, including fairness, temperament, knowledge of the law, professional reputation and more.

Political affiliation, religion and type of law practiced are among factors not considered.

