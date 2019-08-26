Suspect Smashes Windows of 9 Parked Cars in Bankers Hill: SDPD

Police are looking for the suspect who smashed parked cars in Bankers Hill. NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe has more. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Police Search for Suspect After Cars Vandalized in Bankers Hill

Nine cars parked along a Bankers Hill street had their windows smashed out Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a man shattered the windows just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fir Street.

Front and rear windows were attacked with damage ranging from large cracks to being completely smashed through.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his 30s with curly hair and a beard.

No other information was available.

