Bank employees save Mira Mesa business owner's life after he suffers a stroke

A Mira Mesa restaurant owner may be alive today because he had to deposit a check.

Eighty-nine-year-old Jimmy Mok was walking from his QT Pot restaurant on Mira Mesa Boulevard to the Wells Fargo Bank, which shares the same parking lot, when his family said, he had a stroke while talking to a bank teller.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“His face was drooping on one side, and he started to lose his balance,” Mok’s grandson Ryan Shay told NBC 7 on Wednesday.

“And the bank teller noticed that he stopped talking and he started leaning,” continued Theresa Walker, who is Mok's daughter.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shay said the bank manager got a chair for Mok while the teller called 911.

“The fact that they did that was just incredible,” exclaimed Shay.

Doctors later successfully removed a blood clot from Mok’s brain. Since the incident, he’s been in rehab and is expected to return home less than two weeks after his bank visit.

“He's very grateful for Wells Fargo and being there,” explained Walker. “He knows that he was very, very lucky.”

“We’re grateful our employees were able to assist Mr. Mok," a Wells Fargo spokesman said. "In the rare situations where our customers are in distress, our employees are trained to contact emergency services.”

“I was scared, to be honest,” Shay said.

“It is one of those moments of, ‘Am I going to be able to talk to him again?’ ” added Walker.

Walker said her father believes he saw his deceased wife, Helen.

“He thinks he saw the other side,” Walker said.

“He saw the light. He saw Grandma,” continued Shay. “And he moved toward Grandma, but what Grandma said was, ‘Go back.’ ”

Mok will reward the bank employees at the suggestion of his grandson Shay.

“Free chicken wings for life!" Shay said. "Right next to their office.”