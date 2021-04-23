What to Know A suspect shot and killed a man on J Street, in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel just after 10:30 p.m. on April 22

The suspect walked up one block, to Fifth and Island avenues in downtown San Diego and shot at a group of four other men; these victims were wounded, but survived

The suspect was arrested by San Diego police and no one else was hurt; an SDPD officer deployed his taser on the suspect

On a Thursday night in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp District, many people heard the gunfire in the streets as a suspect shot and killed a man, walked up a block, and opened fire on four others. Here’s what witnesses remember hearing and feeling.

'Bam, Bam'

San Diego resident Hector Manjarez works in the Gaslamp District. He was taking his break in an alley just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when, suddenly, gunshots filled the air.

“I heard three shots go off – ‘bam, bam’ – right off the bat,” he explained. “Then I heard some cars spinning and all kinds of people running away.”

Manjarez said he waited a few seconds until the sounds had stopped.

Then, he stepped out of the alley and onto the street to see what had happened. Manjarez said he could see a man, across the street, lying on the ground in front of the Pendry San Diego hotel.

He said a group of witnesses – possible security guards – helped move the victim; it seemed like they were trying to protect him until police officers arrived.

Manjarez said he’s never seen anything like this in his life.

“Not in San Diego; not in this part,” Manjarez said. “I’ve never seen it, actually.”

Ernie Gonzales lives in downtown San Diego. He was watching TV at home Thursday night when he heard some popping sounds coming from outside.

“Like four or five – but not in succession – like two, and then two, if what it sounded like, or three,” Gonzales recalled.

At first, he thought it may have been fireworks going off; he said he’s used to hearing fireworks in downtown San Diego.

Within moments, though, he realized it wasn’t fireworks he was hearing.

“This was so much louder; so much louder and so close,” Gonzales said. “I looked out the window on the second floor, and I don’t see anything. And I think, ‘Well, it must not be real,’ because I don’t hear any alarms, I don’t hear any police cars or anything like that.”

About five minutes later, Gonzales said he heard sirens, police cars and fire trucks, “all over the place.”

“It’s terrible, man. It usually doesn’t happen. This place is very festive,” he added.

The Shootings

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Diego police began getting reports of gunfire along the 500 block of J Street at Fifth Avenue in downtown San Diego. The area is near the Pendry San Diego hotel, northwest of Petco Park and northeast of the San Diego Convention Center.

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said that when officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man down on the sidewalk, in front of the hotel and near the valet area. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

According to witnesses, Brown said a suspect encountered the victim on J Street and shot him. Then, witnesses told police the suspect walked north on Fifth Avenue – up one block to Island Avenue – where he had an argument with another group of men.

Brown said the suspect again began shooting, hitting four more victims at Fifth and Island avenues. The SDPD said three of those four victims were hospitalized. All are expected to survive.

The suspected gunman was arrested; the gun was recovered by police, the lieutenant said.

No one else was hurt.

When NBC 7 spoke with Brown overnight, she said police were still interviewing many witnesses who were in the Gaslamp District at the time of the shooting. The area is home to many hotels, restaurants and nightlife.

Brown said there had been some sort of “struggle” between the suspect and an officer who caught up to him before his arrest. That SDPD officer deployed his taser on the suspect.

Brown said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for injuries resulting from the struggle with the police officer.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.