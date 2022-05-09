Ballots on Way for June 7 California Primary Election

Some of San Diego County's registered voters began receiving their ballots in the mail Monday for the June 7 primary election, which includes the gubernatorial race as well as all manner of local contests, the county Registrar of Voters announced.

More than 1.9 million ballots are on the way and may have arrived as early as Monday. The "I Voted" sticker is included inside the official ballot packet.

Early voting is underway at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

However, you can vote from home and return completed ballots through the mail, with no postage needed, or to any of the registrar's official ballot drop box locations around the county through Election Day. A signature is required for a vote to count.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for "Where's My Ballot?"

Voters can also choose to vote in person at any vote center.

According to the registrar's office, starting May 28, select vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. including Memorial Day on May 30. Then starting June 4, more than 200 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All vote center locations will be open on Election Day, June 7, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find an official ballot drop box or vote center location near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or you can look it up online at sdvote.com.