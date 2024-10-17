What to know about the 10 propositions on the California election ballot

California voters will decide 10 statewide ballot propositions with wide-ranging ramifications in the November election.
The props include bond money for several projects, a change in how local governments get approval for those bonds and future money borrowing, the state minimum wage, rent control, prison labor, an existing tax for health-related funds and more.
Below, you'll find summaries of each prop. Click on the prop number to learn more.
Summaries of 10 California ballot props
- Proposition 2: Approval of bonds for public school and community college facilities.
- Proposition 3: Constitutional right to marriage.
- Proposition 4: Approval of bonds for protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks.
- Proposition 5: Allow for local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval instead of supermajority.
- Proposition 6: Eliminates constitutional provision allowing involuntary servitude in prisons.
- Proposition 32: Raises state minimum wage.
- Proposition 33: Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property.
- Proposition 34: Restricts spending of prescription drug revenues by certain health care providers.
- Proposition 35: Provides permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services.
- Proposition 36: Allows felony charges and increases sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.
How are propositions added to the California ballot?
There are two ways a ballot proposition can get on an election ballot in California.
First, the prop can be placed before voters by the California State Legislature.
Second, a prop can be added through a petition, which can be brought by anyone. If the petition receives enough signatures, it qualifies for the election ballot.
Important Nov. 5 general election dates
- Last day to register is Oct. 21
- Registered voters will get a vote-by-mail ballot. County elections office will begin mailing ballots by Oct. 7
- Ballot drop-off locations open Oct. 8. Click here for map of locations in Los Angeles County.
- Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties starting Oct. 26
- Election Day is Nov. 5.
- Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12