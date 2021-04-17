Ballast Point Brewing Co. Gifts Lifetime Supply of Beer to Joe Musgrove

San Diego's Ballast Point Brewing Company announced Saturday that it will be gifting Joe Musgrove – who pitched the first-ever no-hitter in Padres history on April 9 – a lifetime supply of beer from any Ballast Point location.

The locally-founded brewery said the "hometown hero deserves to never pay for a beer in this town again."

A San Diego kid throwing the first no-hitter in @Padres history deserves to never pay for a beer in this town again. So we decided to make that a reality. Congratulations to @itsFatherJoe44 and cheers to #FreeBeerForJoe pic.twitter.com/zeaoiZkJwD — Ballast Point Beer (@BallastPoint) April 17, 2021

On April 9, councilmember Chris Cate of District 6 tweeted out saying he is working with Mayor Todd Gloria to pass a resolution declaring it will be illegal for Joe Musgrove to pay for his own beer within San Diego.

But Ballast Point beat them to the punch.

On Wednesday, the Padres unveiled a mural honoring Musgrove at Grossmont High School on Murray Drive in San Diego’s East County.

Musgrove, 28, is an El Cajon native and 2011 graduate of GHS where he played baseball.

