Ballast Point Brewing Company

Ballast Point Brewing Co. Gifts Lifetime Supply of Beer to Joe Musgrove

The locally-founded brewery said the "hometown hero deserves to never pay for a beer in this town again."

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego's Ballast Point Brewing Company announced Saturday that it will be gifting Joe Musgrove – who pitched the first-ever no-hitter in Padres history on April 9 – a lifetime supply of beer from any Ballast Point location.

The locally-founded brewery said the "hometown hero deserves to never pay for a beer in this town again."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On April 9, councilmember Chris Cate of District 6 tweeted out saying he is working with Mayor Todd Gloria to pass a resolution declaring it will be illegal for Joe Musgrove to pay for his own beer within San Diego.

But Ballast Point beat them to the punch.

Pinstripes & Lagers: Ballast Point's New Brew Celebrates San Diego Padres Postseason

On Wednesday, the Padres unveiled a mural honoring Musgrove at Grossmont High School on Murray Drive in San Diego’s East County.

Musgrove, 28, is an El Cajon native and 2011 graduate of GHS where he played baseball.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 245 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

Police shooting 29 mins ago

San Diegans Join Nation in Call for Police Accountability

To learn more about Musgrove’s life and career, read this.

Photos: El Cajon's Own Joe Musgrove Gets Mural at Alma Mater

You can also catch up on all things Musgrove and the San Diego Padres with NBC 7’s SportsWrap team, Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson, on their podcast, On Friar.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis Looks Good, Lamet and Dodgers Coming to Town

This article tagged under:

Ballast Point Brewing CompanySan Diego PadresbeerJoe Musgrove
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us