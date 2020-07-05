San Diego Humane Society

Bald Eagle Rescued Over Fourth of July Weekend

America's patriotic symbol was treated for dehydration and mites, the San Diego Humane Society said

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) cared for America’s symbol of strength over the Fourth of July weekend.

A bald eagle, one of the country’s patriotic symbols, was admitted to SDHS’s Project Wildlife care after it was delivered by SoCal Parrots. The agency rescued the bird after it was seen on the ground near Barrett Honor Camp.

The bird has been treated for dehydration and mites at SDHS’s Bahde Wildlife Center. Officials said the bald eagle is in stable condition, but under critical care for now. It will be released to the wild upon its recovery.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: SD on State's Watchlist, New Restrictions Expected Next Week

car crash 51 mins ago

Alcohol May Have Been a Factor in Valley Center Crash

SDHS said it is “extremely rare” for a bald eagle to be admitted into their care.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane Societyfourth of julybald eagleSDHS
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us