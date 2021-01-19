Balboa Park's Star Fades Out: Plans for Giant Observation Wheel Halted

And just as it was starting to twinkle, a star has faded away.

A spokesperson for the city of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department confirmed to NBC 7 that efforts to bring a 148-foot observation wheel to the heart of Balboa Park have been suspended, citing business challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concept for the "observation wheel," named the Balboa Park Star, was brought forth to the city by David and Leslie Cohn of the Cohn Restaurant Group. The project was moving through the approval process and had already cleared one hurdle when it was approved by the Balboa Park Committee in a 7-1 vote.

It still had several steps to complete before the giant wheel could be installed, temporarily, in the Plaza de Panama as early as Spring.

The idea was to create a way for visitors to dine safely amid the coronavirus pandemic inside one of 36 enclosed gondolas, which would provide sweeping views of San Diego. It would have been operated for three to six months by Sky Views of America and managed by The Cohn Restaurant Group, which owns the iconic Prado Restaurant and Tea Pavilion that are located in the park.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the project received some pushback during the Balboa Park committee's meeting, with some residents criticizing the wheel's size and some calling it an "eyesore." Some argued it didn't fit with the historic nature of the park.

Each gondola could have accommodated as many as eight passengers, who could dine on food and beverages from the Prado restaurant, for up to 288 passengers revolving simultaneously.

While the city of San Diego cited business challenges as the reason for the project's sudden halt, the Cohn Restaurant Group has yet to comment. NBC 7 has reached out for further details but has not yet heard back.