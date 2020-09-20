Business

Balboa Park Visitors Hope Museums Remain Open Amid Pandemic

San Diego COVID-19 positive test rates could increase restrictions

By Joe Little

Water flows from a fountain in the middle of a plaza on a sunny day
Joe Little, NBC 7

“Yeah, it’s been tough. It’s been tough,” said Mike Norris while standing in front of the Natural History Museum in Balboa Park.

The Lemon Grove-based photographer said he hoped to display his new book in the park earlier this summer. He said it contains his work during his time as San Diego Chargers great Junior Seau’s personal photographer.

“It’s called 'Junior Seau, My Buddy,'” he said from behind a colorful face mask.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled those plans and closed most of Balboa Park’s museums for weeks.

“Sad, frustrated, and I just pray that one day this will lift, and we’ll all be back to normal,” sighed Norris. “Truly broke my heart.”

Norris was walking the park again Sunday because he envisioned another book about the positivity during their weird times.

San Diego County Close to More Restrictive Purple Tier, But Not There Yet

“Just to show that people are not afraid to get out and still enjoy their lives,” he said while pointing to the crowds of people walking through the park.

Unfortunately, the growing crowds in San Diego’s signature park could diminish once again because the region's COVID-19 positive test rate keeps creeping back up. The number started to look good earlier in the summer.

“And then they reopened the museums and, I don’t know, a few days later people are coming by and they say, ‘Oh, the museums are closed again!’” said James Brown, who played his saxophone outside the San Diego History Center Sunday.

Anyone else headed to Balboa Park today? You might want to get here and take it all in. There’s a chance some of this could close AGAIN this week. NBC 7 tonight.

Posted by Joe Little on Sunday, September 20, 2020

The museums closed for several more weeks until recently when the positivity rates improved enough for them to admit guests again. Unfortunately, San Diego’s numbers once again are creeping up to a point restaurants, businesses, and museums could be impacted.

“It’s open and closed and nobody can make up their mind what’s going on,” complained Brown.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 284 COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths Reported

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sep 19

San Diegans React to Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As of Sunday, many of Balboa Park’s museums remained open including the Automotive Museum, the Air and Space Museum, the Museum of Us, and the San Diego Model Railroad Museum.

Norris said he hoped it stayed that way.

“I got my mask. You got to wear your mask!”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Businessbalboa parkmuseum of us
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us