Flying Tesla Lands Precariously on Ambulance in San Diego, 3 Rescued

It was unclear how the vehicle ended up in the dicey position

By Christina Bravo

Tesla lands on ambulance
San Diego Fire-Rescue

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews had to pull three people from a Tesla that went off an embankment Wednesday and was saved from plummeting further by a city ambulance.

Photos from the scene on Greencraig Lane in Kearny Mesa show the white vehicle balancing between a Falck ambulance and the embankment; its front bumper's contact with the ambulance was the only thing holding it up in the air.

Rescue crews pulled three passengers out. All were transported to an area hospital with injuries. The severity was not known.

Crews then worked to stabilize the vehicle. It was not immediately clear how they planned to get the vehicle down from the embankment.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.

