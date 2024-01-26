Baja California police officer pleads guilty to drug charges

A Baja California state police officer arrested last year in San Diego County on suspicion of methamphetamine importation and possession pleaded guilty to drug-related charges Wednesday.

Mizraim Berumen Gascon, 36, who was a member of the Baja California Citizen Security Force, was arrested last fall by San Diego County sheriff's deputies.

Shortly after his Nov. 22 arrest, Baja California Security Secretary Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar said in a statement that Gascon was already the subject of an investigation by the Internal Comptroller's Office of the Baja California Department of Public Safety and had been suspended from patrolling duties.

Gascon, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to violations of state laws governing the sale or transportation for sale of controlled substances, is slated for sentencing next month in Chula Vista.

Gascon was the second Baja California state officer to be arrested in San Diego County over the past year for drug-related offenses.

Victor Alfonso Moreno was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in September of 2023 after he was allegedly caught attempting to cross into the United States with around 100 pounds of cocaine inside his car. Moreno's criminal case remains pending in San Diego federal court.

Earlier this week, an ex-employee of the Baja California prosecutor's office pleaded guilty in San Diego to conspiracy to distribute cocaine for driving a car loaded with drugs into the United States and handing the vehicle over to a co-defendant in National City.