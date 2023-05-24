Baja California Authorities Arrest 3 Linked to Shootout That Killed 10, Including 3 Americans Near Ensenada

Investigators announced Wednesday the arrest of three suspects linked to a shootout in Baja California, Mexico, that left 10 people dead, including three Americans on their way to an off-road racing event.

The men were arrested in connection with the shootout between who authorities believe were members of two organized crime groups in the quiet town of San Vicente on May 20. Some of the members killed in the crossfire were San Diego residents participating in the off-road race vehicle event called "Cachanillazo."

The suspects have been identified only by their first names: Edgardo, Luis Felipe, and Hugo (Mexican authorities don't typically identify suspects by their last names).

State prosecutor Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez said their investigation led them to an address near Ensenada where a search warrant was served. Inside the home, authorities found guns, what appeared to be meth, and items that are believed to be tied to the shooting, the Attorney General's Office said. A white Ford Expedition with California plates was also located but its connection to the crime was unclear.

The shooting about 115 miles south of the San Diego border began when a black van with gunmen started firing at several parked cars. Authorities say another group returned fire and the black van was later found to have “perforations from gunshots and traces of blood inside.”

Ten people were killed in the crossfire, including three Americans, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday. The individuals have not yet been identified but NBC 7 has spoken with the families of two San Diegans who were killed in the shooting, Roberto Isaias “Tito” Ayala, 22, and Josue Herrera, 19.

Family members of one of the victims told NBC 7's Dave Summers he was caught in the middle of a dispute between criminal organization.

Prosecutors and Ayala's family said a group pulled off the highway in San Vicente to get gas. Among them was an organized crime leader who was the target of the attack, according to the prosecutor.

Videos posted on social media showed heavy shooting at the rally in San Vicente, which is about 50 miles south of Ensenada, and at least three bodies lying on the ground. Another nine people were injured in the violence, Mexican authorities reported.

A Baja California prosecutor said more than 250 shots were fired from at least 13 weapons, including handguns and rifles.

A San Vicente law enforcement officer said there were no injuries to town members.