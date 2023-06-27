Baja California Attorney General Employee Arrested in San Diego on Drug Trafficking Charges

An employee of the Baja California Attorney General's office was arrested in San Diego County on drug trafficking charges after she was spotted allegedly transferring cocaine in National City, according to a criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal authorities said Ana Sofia Lopez Osuna and another defendant, Oliver Alan Rosas Gomez, worked together and with others to traffic cocaine into the U.S. with the intention to distribute.

A federal complaint said that Lopez Osuna was driving a gold Chevy Malibu from Mexico into the U.S. on June 22 that was believed to be transporting a duffle bag filled with packages of cocaine totaling about 84 pounds. The Malibu was then transferred to Rosas Gomez, who took the vehicle to an Airbnb, unloaded the drugs into another vehicle, and returned the Malibu to Lopez Osuna.

Both were arrested near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After his arrest, Rosas Gomez admitted he transports drugs to Los Angeles County for $4,000 a trip, the complaint said. This time, he told investigators, he received the drugs from Lopez Osuna.

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda told NBC 7's sister station Telemundo 20 that she was aware of the arrest and was in cooperation with the United States regarding their investigation.

"The truth is that it has been a long time since we had a binational relationship as strong as the one we have today," the governor said. "Although the prosecutor's office is a separate entity of the [Baja California] state government, we want people committed to security in the state."

The Baja California Attorney General's office said Lopez Osuna had asked for leave just before the alleged crime and never returned. She is still an employee of the department but would have been removed in a few days due to job abandonment, the office said.

Lopez Osuna and Rosas Gomez were expected in federal court on Tuesday but the appearance was pushed back.