Backyard Sinkhole Leads to Mudslide Evacuations in Valencia Park

A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

A retaining wall also collapsed at 11:07 a.m. Saturday behind the home in the 5500 block of Trinidad Way, fire officials said.

The Public Utilities Department was requested to shut off the flowing water and a structural engineer was requested to evaluate whether the residence has been affected by the mudslide and water.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At 11:38 a.m., gas and electric services were shut off as a precaution.

Another home was evacuated and the Red Cross was asked to help the displaced people until the engineer can assess the integrity of the homes.

At 11:47 a.m., two homes on Churchward Street were also evacuated.

The Red Cross was able to help 13 people.