Backyard Sinkhole Leads to Mudslide Evacuations in Valencia Park

A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
A retaining wall also collapsed at 11:07 a.m. Saturday behind the home in the 5500 block of Trinidad Way, fire officials said.
The Public Utilities Department was requested to shut off the flowing water and a structural engineer was requested to evaluate whether the residence has been affected by the mudslide and water.
No injuries were immediately reported.
At 11:38 a.m., gas and electric services were shut off as a precaution.
Another home was evacuated and the Red Cross was asked to help the displaced people until the engineer can assess the integrity of the homes.
At 11:47 a.m., two homes on Churchward Street were also evacuated.
The Red Cross was able to help 13 people.