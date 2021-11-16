A Barrio Logan business owner living his dream of opening up his own coffee shop is facing backlash, not because of the way he brews his coffee, but because he's a law enforcement officer.

Brewing coffee is a labor of love for Jeff Rambo, but some people in the community where he set up Storymakers Coffee Roasters aren’t returning that love.

"It hurts personally in the sense this is my dream and someone is trying to tear it down," explained Rambo.

In late September, disparaging flyers started popping up the shop in Barrio Logan, Rambo said. The flyers said he was a racist, and taunted him with the phrase, “No pigs allowed in our community,” because he’s also a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Also on the flyers is a reference to a 2018 investigation -- which documents appear to show he’s cleared of -- looking into accusations that he blackmailed a journalist to reveal her sources.

“I’d say it’s unfortunate. Whoever posted them never asked me about the accusations before posting because they’re all untrue,” Rambo said.

Rambo said the flyers sent his once soaring sales plummeting 60% percent, forcing him to close two days a week. The closure impacts two of his employees who live in the Barrio Logan community.

“When you target me and you’re jeopardizing the business, it affects them because I have to reduce hours, or an unfortunate aspect is if I have to lay them off because business is being impacted. And that hurts," Rambo said.

NBC 7 has not been able to confirm who's behind the anonymous flyers being posted in the community, but not all patrons in the area agree with their message.

"I definitely don't think it's fair. As long as he's treating people right, I’m all for equal opportunity,” said a man at the taco shop next door who didn’t want to be identified.

"He's a business owner at the end of the day. I think it's pretty unfair for them to treat him based on his occupation outside his business," Daniel Gonzalez said.

Rambo said he understands not everyone supports law enforcement, but that difference of opinion is part of the reason why he opened up his shop and why he’ll continue to pour his passion into keeping it open.

“I’m in law enforcement to be a reflection of the community. I wish to serve and to kind of change the narrative people have of law enforcement," Rambo said.