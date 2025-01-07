‘Back to the Future' The Musical, Playing at The San Diego Civic Theatre, January 14 – 19

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for San Diego at the San Diego Civic Theatre, January 14-19.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy® winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself… back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.

Tickets will be available at the Civic Theatre’s Box Office, Ticketmaster, and online at BroadwaySD.com. To purchase tickets, click here!

For information about the Musical, click here!