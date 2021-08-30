Back to School Also Means Back to the Club

The first day of school in the San Diego Unified School District also meant it was back to the Boys & Girls Clubs in San Diego County.

In Logan Heights, the Oakes Boys & Girls Club was closed for 18 months.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It’s just very exciting to be open again,” said branch manager Ricardo Sandoval. “It’s excitement. We’ve been anticipating this for a couple weeks, getting the facility ready to go.”

Sandoval admitted the pandemic was difficult for everyone.

“For us as a staff, it’s just been overwhelming,” he said. “We anticipated it would be a short term and before we knew it, it’s been 18 months.”

Sandoval’s branch of the Boys & Girls Club started Monday with 40 children registered to attend after school Monday. He expected that number to increase well beyond a 100 once word got out the Club was open. Sandoval said the Club offers children a safe place to do their homework and play while parents finish work.

“It’s very important that the kids are somewhere safe and not just roaming the streets,” he said.

Sandoval said only three Boys & Girls Clubs opened during the pandemic for any significant amount of time. He said the others either closed or operated activities on-line for their members.