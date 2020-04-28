North County

Back to Business? North County Leaders to Discuss Possibility of Reopening Some Establishments

By Lauren Coronado and Omari Fleming

NBCUniversal, Inc.

North County leaders are gathering in a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of reopening some local businesses as soon as the end of the week.

Mayors from Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Marcos, Escondido and Vista and San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond are calling for some non-essential businesses and recreational activities to reopen on Friday. Eager to get local economies back up and running, officials may decide on Tuesday if that will happen soon.

COVID-19's Plague on The Economy

How the novel coronavirus has impacted the U.S. financially

budget deficit Apr 24

Coronavirus Relief Pushing US Deficits to Staggering Heights

coronavirus Apr 27

Coronavirus: Explaining the Impact on Employment

Desmond said he wants to see restaurants, salons and big-box retailers open soon under sanitary guidelines.

Although the ultimate decision to reopen businesses is up to Gov. Gavin Newsom, North County officials say it’s time to get back to business in a safe and sanitary matter.

North County leaders are prepared to call for the reopening of businesses this Friday, and owners tell NBC 7's Omari Fleming it can be done.

The coronavirus’ grip on the economy has endangered small businesses and led to thousands of jobs lost nationwide.

The virtual meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

North CountyEconomyBusinessesmeeting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic SportsWrap U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us