Back to Business? North County Leaders to Discuss Possibility of Reopening Some Establishments

North County leaders are gathering in a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of reopening some local businesses as soon as the end of the week.

Mayors from Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Marcos, Escondido and Vista and San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond are calling for some non-essential businesses and recreational activities to reopen on Friday. Eager to get local economies back up and running, officials may decide on Tuesday if that will happen soon.

Desmond said he wants to see restaurants, salons and big-box retailers open soon under sanitary guidelines.

Although the ultimate decision to reopen businesses is up to Gov. Gavin Newsom, North County officials say it’s time to get back to business in a safe and sanitary matter.

The coronavirus’ grip on the economy has endangered small businesses and led to thousands of jobs lost nationwide.

The virtual meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.