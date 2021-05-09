Baby With Rare Form of Anemia Inspires Blood Donations

A Mother's Day blood drive was held Sunday in National City in honor of a baby with a rare form of anemia. Sevey Quinto, a 7-month-old baby, requires regular blood transfusions to stay alive.

“We’re really lucky that she’s here with us. She has a condition called Alpha Thalassemia,” said Anne Marie Quinto, Sevey’s mother.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sevey's condition means her heart is not able to produce the oxygen she needs. Blood transfusions are required every three weeks to keep her alive. Anne Marie Quinto was five months pregnant when she found out about Sevey's condition. There was a possibility Sevey wouldn't survive the pregnancy.

"Its been stressful but we’re blessed. We’re blessed,” said Anne Marie Quinto.

The quinto family's struggle is an inspiration to her loved ones.

“Even if you can’t give a donation in the community, giving blood is a good thing. Not only just for friends and family but also for those in the community who need it,” said Charlene Molina, Sevey’s godmother.

Sevey will need blood transfusions the rest of her life. With the help of blood donors, Sevey’s family is optimistic about their future, especially after everything they’ve been through.

“My wife and my daughter, they are the epitome of courage and bravery. In the face of a lot of challenges, and sometimes even hopelessness, she’s had the wherewithal to be there and be present,” said Stephen Quinto, Sevey’s father.

If you are interested in donating blood you can make an appointment at SanDiegoBloodBank.org. If you’re interested in donating in baby Sevy’s name, mention donation code SB21 at registration.