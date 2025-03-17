Baby owl reunited with family after being found during San Diego storm

A great horned owl nestling was returned to its Bay Park tree after being rescued during last week's powerful storm.

A "compassionate community member" found the baby owl on the ground in the rain and brought it to the San Diego Humane Society's Bahde Wildlife Center Wednesday. The SDHS said the owl underwent an exam and was determined to be uninjured.

Veterinarians decided it was best to reunite the owl with its family "ensuring it could grow up in the wild where it belongs," according to the agency. A team located the family's nest in a Bay Park tree, and the baby owl was successfully renested.

This marks the San Diego Humane Society's first renesting of the season.

The SDHS said anyone who encounters a hurt or sick animal to go to their website to figure out next steps.