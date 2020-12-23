Babies

Baby, It's Cold Outside: Little San Diegans Say Hi for the Holidays

One of the babies at UC San Diego Health's Jacobs Medical Center dressed up for the holidays
UC San Diego Health

Cute Alert: The folks at UC San Diego Health shared pics of some of their newest patients.

When the photos of the five newborns crossed our digital desks on Wednesday, we were all in "aw," for sure.

Photos: Baby, It's Cold Outside: Little San Diegans Celebrate Holidays

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 1 in 162 San Diegans Positive With COVID-19 in Last 7 Days, County Says

Public Health Order restrictions 2 hours ago

Court Extends Stay in Strip Club/Restaurant Suit; Businesses Remain Limited to Takeout

The babies are being cared for at the Jacobs Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit, and they are each and every one "cozy in their one-of-a-kind onesies" knitted by a staffer at UCSD Health.

The tiny tots are in good hands with the folks from the UC San Diego Health Level III NICU, which officials said is the only local hospital with a regional NICU and a labor and delivery service under the same roof.

Babies at the NICU are all either receiving treatment for medical challenges, were born prematurely or are recovering from surgery. 

This article tagged under:

Babies
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us