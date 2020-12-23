Baby, It's Cold Outside: Little San Diegans Say Hi for the Holidays

Cute Alert: The folks at UC San Diego Health shared pics of some of their newest patients.

When the photos of the five newborns crossed our digital desks on Wednesday, we were all in "aw," for sure.

Photos: Baby, It's Cold Outside: Little San Diegans Celebrate Holidays

The babies are being cared for at the Jacobs Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit, and they are each and every one "cozy in their one-of-a-kind onesies" knitted by a staffer at UCSD Health.

The tiny tots are in good hands with the folks from the UC San Diego Health Level III NICU, which officials said is the only local hospital with a regional NICU and a labor and delivery service under the same roof.

Babies at the NICU are all either receiving treatment for medical challenges, were born prematurely or are recovering from surgery.