Babies in ICU Dress Up For Halloween at Jacobs Medical Center at UCSD Health
Baby’s first Halloween!
Several babies got into the Halloween spirit during their stay in a local neonatal intensive care unit, dressing up as iconic figures like “C3PO” and “cat.”
The babies – at Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health – brought smiles and feels during some rough times.
Hospital staff told NBC 7 the costumes let the families have fun while the little ones got better.
Take a look at the get-ups below:
