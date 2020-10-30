Babies in ICU Dress Up For Halloween at Jacobs Medical Center at UCSD Health

By Andrew Johnson

Baby’s first Halloween!

Several babies got into the Halloween spirit during their stay in a local neonatal intensive care unit, dressing up as iconic figures like “C3PO” and “cat.”

The babies – at Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health – brought smiles and feels during some rough times.

Hospital staff told NBC 7 the costumes let the families have fun while the little ones got better.

Take a look at the get-ups below:

