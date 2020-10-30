Baby’s first Halloween!

Several babies got into the Halloween spirit during their stay in a local neonatal intensive care unit, dressing up as iconic figures like “C3PO” and “cat.”

The babies – at Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health – brought smiles and feels during some rough times.

Hospital staff told NBC 7 the costumes let the families have fun while the little ones got better.

Take a look at the get-ups below: