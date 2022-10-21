‘Babies Are Struggling': Mother Shares Story of Infant Daughter's Fight Against RSV

There have been more than 300 confirmed cases of RSV in San Diego County in the last week and a half, with the actual number likely higher, according to doctors at Rady Children’s Hospital. The highly contagious respiratory virus mostly impacts children under one-year-old, primarily babies under six months old.

Fernanda Castenares’ two-month-old daughter Alejandra has spent the last four days inside the Rady Children’s Hospital ICU fighting off the effects of RSV.

“She was struggling to breathe, she was struggling breathing and we got scared because she had no color at all, her skin, she was very pale,” said Castenares. "It’s been hard, Alejandra was in the NICU for 28-days, and after we got home we were all together, and after two months, we’re back in the hospital. It’s been hard.”

What makes it more challenging for Castenares is Alejandra has a twin sister, who is also showing early symptoms of RSV.

“It’s very contagious, they’re together all the time, so she’s starting to get sick, she started with some mucus yesterday and some coughing,” said Castenares.

According to doctors at Rady Children’s, there are no specific medications for RSV. As is the case with Alejandra, patients are given oxygen, IV fluids, and Tylenol to control fever.

RSV symptoms closely resemble those of the flu. Castenares isn’t sure how her infant daughter contracted the virus but says her 9-year-old son had a case of the sniffles last week.

Doctors at Rady Children’s say there has been a tremendous increase in the number of respiratory illnesses across the county. It’s likely because children are back in school and no longer wearing masks and congregating.

According to the CDC, RSV results in around 58,000 annual hospitalizations and 100 to 300 deaths among children under 5 each year in the U.S.

“Even though we were precautious, maybe he got her sick, but she could get it even from us, we don’t feel anything, but we might have it,” said Castenares.

While Castenares says she had never heard of RSV before, she now says parents must take the virus seriously.

“Babies are struggling, it’s really hard for them not to be able to breathe on their own, to be coughing, and not being able to say what’s wrong, or what hurts, or nothing, it’s really hard,” said Castenares.