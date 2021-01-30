Aztecs Win Big Again

They didn't win by 30. But they still looked dominant.

After three straight wins of at least 30 points San Diego State "only" beat Wyoming 98-71 on Saturday night at Viejas Arena. If it's possible, the final score was closer than the game actually was.

The Aztecs used an 11-0 first-half run to take a 51-28 lead at the break. Senior forward Matt Mitchell showed no ill effects from the knee injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago, scoring 26 points in 29 minutes to move into 10th place on the Aztecs all-time scoring list.

SDSU's lead was big enough at the end of the game that Coach Dutcher was able to put 14 players on the floor in the game and 10 of them scored at least a point.

The Aztecs improve to 7-3 in the Mountain West Conference and have put themselves back in the mix for a possible regular season title. They now hit the road for a pair of games at New Mexico on Wednesday and Friday.