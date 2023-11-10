Aztecs suffer 1st loss of the season at BYU

It doesn't matter what the rankings or records say. Whenever San Diego State and BYU get together on the basketball court it's going to be a fight and either side has a chance to win. Friday night's meeting in Provo, UT, was no exception and on this occasion the home team pulled away for a 74-65 victory, handing the 17th-ranked Aztecs their first loss of the season.

Any coach will tell you basketball is a game of runs. BYU made more of them. SDSU scored the first seven points of the game before the Cougars found their offense, using a 10-0 spurt to take a 33-28 lead into halftime. The Aztecs used a 9-2 run to take the lead thanks in large part to their two top scorers. Senior forward Jaedon LeDee, who at 6'9" is rapidly becoming one of the better big men in the country, poured in a game-high 21 points for his second straight 20-plus night. Junior guard Reese Waters added 15 points.

Those two guys outscore the entire BYU starting lineup by themselves (36-32) but the difference came from the reserves. Paced by 18 points from sophomore guard Dallin Hall, the Cougars bench outscored SDSU's reserves 42-9 and sparked a 17-5 run late in the 2nd half to build a lead the Aztecs couldn't overcome.

San Diego State is back at it on Tuesday, November 14 with a 7:00pm tipoff against Long Beach State at Viejas Arena.