Aztecs Stay Undefeated With Blowout of Towson

San Diego State didn't get off to a great start against Towson, an FCS program with a 1-2 record. The good news is they didn't let the bad beginning last very long.

The Aztecs fell behind 7-0 before rolling to a 48-21 win. At one point they led by 34 points.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Towson quarterback Chris Ferguson dropped a snap and SDSU linebacker Garret Fountain jumped on the loose ball. The turnover seemed to be the spark the Aztecs needed. Kaegun Williams found the end zone from eight yards out to tie it 7-7.

In the 2nd quarter Jordan Byrd scored from 12 yards out and quarterback Lucas Johnson hooked up with Elijah Kothe for a 16-yard score that put the Aztecs on top 21-7. Towson scored just before halftime on a defensive lapse but, as they usually do, the Aztecs took control in the 3rd quarter.

Tyrell Shavers came clean up the middle to block his second punt of the season. Trenton Thompson grabbed it and scored his second career blocked punt touchdown and the proverbial rout was on.

Freshman cornerback Noah Avinger made a great play on a Ferguson pass to pick it off around midfield, which is always striking distance if Byrd can find the open field. The speedster got the corner and went 55 yards for another touchdown and a 35-14 lead.

Then it was Chance Bell's turn. Another senior running back ran 61 yards down to the 1-yard line and they let him finish it up with another touchdown. SDSU rolled up 281 yards on the ground and only allowed 15 yards rushing.

The Aztecs are 4-0 and welcome a familiar face to town next week. New Mexico, with defensive coordinator Rocky Long, will be in Carson to open up MWC play.