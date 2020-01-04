Aztecs Stay Perfect, Beat Utah State

Utah State is the defending Mountain West Conference champion. The Aggies were the unanimous preseason pick to repeat as MWC champs and were ranked in the top 20 of both major polls. USU is off to a 13-3 start and had not lost a game at home in 360 days.

The undefeated Aztecs didn't care one tiny little bit about that.

San Diego State passed their toughest test of the season so far, beating the Aggies 77-68 in Logan to run their record to 15-0.

SDSU was led by a pair of junior guards who shot the ball extremely well. Malachi Flynn and Matt Mitchell combined to hit 12 of 20 shots, including five of nine from 3-point range. Flynn finished with 22 points while Mitchell had 19. Senior forward Yanni Wetzel added, complementing the outside marksmanship with an inside presence with 10 points and five rebounds.

Utah State had the 6th-best rebounding margin in the country but the Aztecs outrebounded them 33-30.

San Diego State and Auburn (who beat Mississippi State on Saturday) remain the only undefeated teams in the nation. Up next for the Aztecs is the annual trip to Wyoming and its 7,165 foot elevation on Wednesday.