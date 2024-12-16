Aztecs starting quarterback Danny O'Neil transfers to Wisconsin

San Diego State had a new starting quarterback in 2024. They're going to have another new one in 2025.

Danny O'Neil, who became the first true freshman to start at QB for the Aztecs in their Division-1 history, is officially going to play at Wisconsin. He will have three seasons of eligibility left.

O'Neil threw for 2,181 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions in his lone year on Montezuma Mesa. He was originally committed to play at Colorado but when Sean Lewis, the former Buffaloes offensive coordinator, took the SDSU head coach job O'Neil followed him to San Diego.

Citing a desire to play closer to his hometown of Indianapolis, O'Neil entered the transfer portal and, less than a week later, landed with the Badgers (interestingly, the alma mater of Coach Lewis). His departure leaves a substantial hole in the Aztecs quarterback room. Fellow freshman Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson sophomore A.J. Duffy are also in the portal looking for a new place to play.

That leaves only two passers in the pipeline: sophomore Kyle Crum and incoming freshman J.P. Mialovski, who was the only QB recruit to commit during the recent early signing period. Crum has appeared in three games (zero starts) in his career, completing five passes for 53 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Mialovski is a highly regarded 3-star recruit from Millikan High School in Long Beach, CA who also had offers from nationally ranked programs BYU, Indiana, and Ole Miss.

Lewis will be looking in the portal to land at least one and likely multiple passers to fill out the roster.