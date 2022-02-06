Aztecs Ride Bradley to Win Over Nevada

There was one player on San Diego State's roster who scored in double figures on Sunday afternoon against Nevada. That player was Matt Bradley, who almost single-handedly shot the Aztecs to a win.

Bradley finished with 26 points (the next-highest scorer was Tre Pulliam with nine) in a tight 65-63 victory over the Wolfpack at Viejas Arena.

Nevada jumped out to a 22-9 lead as the Aztecs missed eight of their first 11 shots. It was about that time that Bradley started heating up.

The senior hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to jump-start a 19-2 SDSU run in which he had 12 points by himself. The surge put the Aztecs on top 28-27 at the break.

In the 2nd half he got some more help from his mates. Lamont Butler and Keshad Johnson both got to the basket for a dunk and a foul for 3-point plays. Nevada kept scoring right along with them. The game had 11 lead changes and most of the ones that favored the Aztecs came courtesy of Bradley.

He hit a 3-pointer on three straight trips down the floor and hit a few free throws down the stretch to finally put Nevada away in a game the Aztecs desperately needed to win.

SDSU had lost three of its last five games, falling dangerously close to "the only way in to the NCAA Tournament is through the automatic bid that comes with winning the conference tournament" territory. Now 13-6, they have nine games left to try and build their resume before the annual MWC Conference tourney in Las Vegas.



Up next for SDSU is a trip to San Jose State on Wednesday night.