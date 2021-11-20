Aztecs Own the Foul Line in Win

San Diego State has had a couple of off shooting nights early in the season. With a bunch of players still trying to figure out their roles and learning the offense they're, understandably, having some trouble finding consistency.

However, one thing that never changes is the free throw line.

It's always 15 feet from the rim with nobody standing in your way. The Aztecs felt right at home at the foul line, and had to, in a 68-62 win over UT-Arlington on Saturday night at Viejas Arena.

SDSU only made 16 shots from the floor while the Mavericks hit 25, but the difference was more than made up for at the charity stripe. UTA went 7-13 at the line while the Aztecs made an impressive 30 of their 34 free throws.

Senior guard Matt Bradley led the way with 15 points (going 7-7 on free throws). Fellow senior Trey Pulliam was the only other Aztec in double digits with 11 (5-5 at the line). San Diego State played nine guys, all of them got double-digit minutes, and all of them scored.

The Aztecs improve to 3-1 on the year. The next outing will be on Thanksgiving day against Georgetown in Anaheim at the Wooden Classic.