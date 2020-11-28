Aztecs Offense a No-Show in Colorado

Since their scheduled game against Fresno State was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Bulldogs football program, San Diego State made a last-second trip to Boulder to play the undefeated Colorado Buffaloes of the Pac-12 Conference.

It's hard to play a team you aren't familiar with, on the road, and have less than 48 hours to prepare. When you aren't at full-strength it's insanely difficult. The Aztecs defense nearly pulled a monster rabbit out of its hat.

SDSU lost 20-10 to fall to 3-3 on the season. The Aztecs didn't have their starting running back (Greg Bell) or their new starting quarterback (Lucas Johnson), who were both sidelined with injuries. Without them their offense never got going.

Carson Baker and Jordan Brookshire both had chances to impress at QB but they were only able to muster 155 yards of total offense. Of their 14 offensive possessions, seven resulted in a 3-and-out.

Still, somehow the Aztecs defense kept them in the game. Darren Hall picked off a pass and took it 57 yards for SDSU's only touchdown of the game that, at the time, cut the Buffs lead to 14-7. Despite being on the field for more than 37 minutes, the Aztecs gave up just the 20 points and 272 yards of total offense.

In the 2nd half the Aztecs allowed just two field goals but their kicker, Matt Araiza, missed a pair of field goals that would have given them a puncher's chance late.

The Aztecs have just two games left, against Colorado State and at BYU, and are in very real danger of not having a winning record for the first time since 2009.