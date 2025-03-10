Aztecs hire Notre Dame's Caleb Davis as 1st football general manager

College football has a new reality. With Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments and the transfer portal, the game has morphed from a purely amateur enterprise into something more closely resembling the pro game. National Football League teams have general managers to assemble rosters.

NCAA programs have adopted that model, and the Aztecs are following suit. San Diego State officially announced the hiring of Caleb Davis as the football program's first general manager. The 25-year-old comes to Montezuma Mesa from Notre Dame, where he was the director of recruiting.

Davis will be in charge of roster management, overseeing recruiting efforts for both high school transfer portal players. That includes financial compensation, communicating with agents and handling contract negotiations.

“I couldn’t be anymore grateful and excited to join the San Diego State family, and be a part of the incredible tradition of Aztec football,” said Davis in a statement. “The vision that Coach Lewis has set for this program and belief within the building is something I’m fired up to be able to align myself with. This is a tremendous opportunity to lead SDSU in the ever-evolving landscape of college football and I look forward to working alongside our coaches, staff, and student-athletes to bring championships to The Mesa. Go Aztecs!”

Yes, at 25 years old he's younger than some of the players he'll be recruiting. No, SDSU does not think that's a problem.

“We’re ecstatic to add Caleb as our first-ever GM,” said Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis in a statement. "He’s an innovative, smart and forward-looking thinker, who understands how to build a championship program. He’s passionate about what he does, and we are going to lean on him to help us navigate this new landscape of college football.”

Amazingly, Davis started his college football career in 2017 during his freshman year at Cincinnati. He landed a spot as a student assistant under defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and recruiting director Chad Bowen, organizing recruiting databases and helping with on-campus visits. He followed Freeman and Bowen to Notre Dame and was earned high marks for helping build the roster that reached the College Football Playoff national championship game last year.