Aztecs Guard Flynn Earns Midseason All-American Honor

Junior is the only MWC player to make the list

By Derek Togerson

SAN DIEGO, CA – JANUARY 01: San Diego State University Aztecs guard Malachi Flynn (22) during the game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State University Aztecs on January 01, 2020 at the Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alan Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

When Malachi Flynn transferred to San Diego State from Washington State, the Aztecs knew they were getting a solid basketball player. I doubt they even knew just how good he would turn out to be.

The junior guard was named a second-team Midseason All-American by the Sporting News. Flynn has become the go-to guy for the undefeated Aztecs, averaging 16.6 points a game while shooting 41.2% from three-point range. To round out his game Flynn is averaging 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

This is just the latest honor in a season that will probably be full of them. Flynn was named the MVP of both the Continental Tires Las Vegas Invitational and the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. Flynn is the only player from the Mountain West Conference to earn a spot on any of the Midseason All-American teams.

SDSU puts its 18-0 record on the line against Nevada on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

