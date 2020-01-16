Aztecs Guard Flynn Earns Midseason All-American Honor

When Malachi Flynn transferred to San Diego State from Washington State, the Aztecs knew they were getting a solid basketball player. I doubt they even knew just how good he would turn out to be.

The junior guard was named a second-team Midseason All-American by the Sporting News. Flynn has become the go-to guy for the undefeated Aztecs, averaging 16.6 points a game while shooting 41.2% from three-point range. To round out his game Flynn is averaging 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

This is just the latest honor in a season that will probably be full of them. Flynn was named the MVP of both the Continental Tires Las Vegas Invitational and the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. Flynn is the only player from the Mountain West Conference to earn a spot on any of the Midseason All-American teams.

SDSU puts its 18-0 record on the line against Nevada on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Viejas Arena.