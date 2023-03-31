Aztecs Fans Flock to Houston for (Hopefully) Two Games and a National Championship

Hundreds of travelers passing through San Diego International Airport Friday morning wore their best red and black outfits. Many of them filled chartered flights for Houston, hoping to catch two San Diego State basketball games during the next three days.

“Yeah, I love this,” exclaimed Liz Stringer. “This is so exciting for San Diego!”

Liz and her long-time friend Julie Dalby were traveling together to the NCAA Final Four where the Aztecs will play Florida Atlantic University in a semifinal game with a spot in the National Championship game on the line.

“This seems like a team of destiny,” smiled a confident Vince Outlaw who has spent a small fortune following the team around this season.

“Only two more to get the National Championship,” Outlaw grinned again. “They seem to be peaking at the right time.”

“To me, this is the Super Bowl for San Diego State. This is it!” predicted Stringer. “We’re going to come home on a winning plane. That’s what we’re doing.”