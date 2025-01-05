Aztecs depth wears down Boise State in big road win

One of San Diego State's biggest assets this season is depth. The Aztecs have consistently had nine or 10 players play significant minutes in a game, which is impressive even before you consider Reese Waters, their highest returning scorer from a year ago, hasn't even played yet as he heals from a broken foot.

That depth was on display again in a 76-68 road win over Boise State on Saturday afternoon. All nine players who hit the floor for SDSU scored and played at least 10 minutes, despite exciting freshman Pharaoh Compton sitting out with an ankle injury.

Led by 13 points from fellow frosh Taj DeGourville, the Aztecs bench combined for 30 points and 17 rebounds, many of them coming in a second half where SDSU never trailed. While it's nice to have a deep roster, every team needs an alpha.

On Saturday in Idaho, that was Miles Byrd. The sensational sophomore poured in a game-high 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting. This game was about as important as any in early January is going to get. After letting a late lead get away in a loss last week to Utah State the Aztecs could ill afford to drop a second straight outing to a team that's likely going to be challenging them for the Mountain West Conference title.

San Diego State returns to Viejas Arena on Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Air Force.