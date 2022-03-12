Aztecs Come Up Just Short In Mountain West Championship Game

For the 5th straight time and the 8th time 9 seasons, San Diego State men's basketball played in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

Unfortunately, the outcome was like 7 of the past 9 times the Aztecs have played in the conference title game, they lost.

Although this was a close game, with an outcome that was in doubt until the final buzzer sounded.

Boise State beat the Aztecs 53-52 to win the Mountain West Conference tournament championship. Boise State also won the regular season championship and beat San Diego State all three times they played them this season.

Trailing by 1 point with 14 seconds left, the Aztecs got shots from Matt Bradley and then a floater by Trey Pulliam just before the clock expired, but neither went in.

Bradley led the Aztecs with 17 points.

San Diego State finishes the regular season with a 23-8 overall record and will wait until "Selection Sunday" to find out where they're seeded and who they're playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs are expected to receive an at-large bid and most projections have SDSU receiving an 8 or 9 seed.