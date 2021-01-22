Aztecs Back on Track With Lopsided Win Over Air Force

San Diego State's men's basketball team had a rough weekend at Utah State. They lost two games and leading scorer Matt Mitchell.

The Aztecs worked out a little frustration on Friday night against Air Force.

SDSU ran out to a 52-16 halftime lead en route to a 98-61 win in Colorado Springs. The Aztecs had 11 different players score points with five of them reaching double-figures. Senior guard Jordan Schakel led the way with 18 points.

San Diego State improves to 10-4 on the year and gets another shot at Air Force on Sunday in the Rocky Mountains.