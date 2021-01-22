NCAA

Aztecs Back on Track With Lopsided Win Over Air Force

SDSU led by 36 points at halftime in Colorado Springs

By Derek Togerson

www.GoAztecs.com

San Diego State's men's basketball team had a rough weekend at Utah State. They lost two games and leading scorer Matt Mitchell.

The Aztecs worked out a little frustration on Friday night against Air Force.

SDSU ran out to a 52-16 halftime lead en route to a 98-61 win in Colorado Springs. The Aztecs had 11 different players score points with five of them reaching double-figures. Senior guard Jordan Schakel led the way with 18 points.

San Diego State improves to 10-4 on the year and gets another shot at Air Force on Sunday in the Rocky Mountains.

