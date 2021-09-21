Escondido

Ax-Wielding Suspect Arrested After Attacking Officer: Escondido PD

The woman now faces charges that include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An Escondido woman was arrested after law enforcement said she attacked an officer with an ax while he was in his patrol vehicle.

The Escondido Police Department said they received a call just before 9 a.m. Monday of a woman “hacking at the sidewalk” with a short-handle ax. Minutes later, a police officer responded to the call and found the woman on the corner of Grape Street and Valley Parkway.

After locating the suspect, who was later identified as 28-year-old Aleisha Strickland, police said she ran out into the street. As the officer tried to drive away, Strickland swung the ax two times through the open window of the police cruiser and struck the officer on his left arm, according to police.

Following the confrontation, Strickland ran to the vacant Palomar Medical Center in downtown and hid inside a building. About an hour later, she was taken into custody and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The injured officer was treated for his wounds at Palomar Medical Center.

Strickland faces charges that include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to contact the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722.

