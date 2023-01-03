Average San Diego County Gas Prices Rising Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.1 cents to $4.543 Tuesday, its 11th increase in 12 days.

The average price has increased 11.9 cents over the past 12 days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.4 cents more than one week ago but 31.3 cents less than one month ago and 8.5 cents lower than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.903 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 10th time in 11 days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.228. It has risen 12.8 cents over the past 11 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 8.3 cents more than one week ago but 31.6 cents less than one month ago and 20.6 cents lower than one year ago. It is $1.788 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.