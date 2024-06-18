Average San Diego County gas prices continue falling

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 35th time in the last 36 days, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.826.

The average price has dropped 44.3 cents over the past 36 days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 6.3 cents less than one week ago, 37.6 cents less than one month ago and 7.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.569 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped seven-tenths of a cent to $3.44, a day after it was unchanged.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It is one-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 15.3 cents less than one month ago, 13.6 cents less than one year ago, and has dropped $1.576 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Since the national average price of gasoline fell to its lowest June level since 2021 last week, we've seen the drop in prices take a break, with some states seeing a small rise over the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"Thankfully, I expect this to be more like a short timeout, with an eventual return to falling gasoline prices in most states."