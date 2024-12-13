Average San Diego County gas price unchanged after 11 decreases in 12 days

A run of 11 decreases in 12 days that dropped the average price of a gallon of self-service regular gasoline in San Diego County to its lowest amount since Dec. 28, 2022 ended Friday when it was unchanged, remaining at $4.471.

The average price decreased 5.8 cents over the previous 12 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information. It dropped 10 consecutive days, rose two-tenths of a cent Wednesday and resumed dropping Thursday.

The average price is 3.2 cents less than one week ago, 6.9 cents lower than one month ago and 35.3 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.964 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that higher inventories of gasoline in Southern California are continuing to put downward pressure on prices," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"A couple of Southern California gas stations are now posting pump prices under $3.50 for regular unleaded."

The national average price was unchanged, remaining at $3.026 after back-to-back increases totaling 1.5 cents. It is unchanged from one week ago, 5.8 cents less than one month ago and 9.5 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.99 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.