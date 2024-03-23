Average San Diego County gas price tops $5 for 1st time since Nov. 28

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County topped $5 for the first time since Nov. 28 Saturday, increasing 1.7 cents to $5.012, rising for the 10th time in 11 days.

The average price has risen 10.1 cents over the past 11 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is 7.3 cents more than week ago, 20.3 cents higher than one month ago and 14.1 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.423 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The streak of increases to the national average price was extended to 11 days, but barely, as it rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.534. It has increased 14 cents over the past 11 days, including a half-cent Friday.

The national average price is 7.9 cents more than one week ago, 26.7 cents higher than one month ago and 9.6 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.482 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Gas prices are a lot like seasonal temperatures. They start to rise with the arrival of spring," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "And the national average for gas is now higher than a year ago, which we have not seen since late December."