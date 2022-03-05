San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Price Surges 11.1 Cents to 16th Record in 18 Days

The average price has risen 30 of the past 33 days, increasing 59.1 cents, and set records 16 of the past 18 days

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 11.1 cents Saturday to $5.215, one day after recording its largest daily increase since July 13, 2015, 12.9 cents, to top $5 for the first time.

The average price has risen 30 of the past 33 days, increasing 59.1 cents, and set records 16 of the past 18 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 38.2 cents more than one week ago, 54.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.456 greater than one year ago.

Oil industry analysts attribute the price spike to the possibility of a supply shortage because traders, shippers, insurance companies and banks are avoiding Russian oil transactions for fear of running afoul of Western sanctions.

Pump prices have reached record highs as the price of a barrel of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange rose Friday to its highest amount since Feb. 13, 2013, $118.11, increasing $7.65. Its 25.49% increase for the week ($23.99) is the largest on record, based on available data back to Jan. 11, 1991.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in the production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.


As gas prices continue to rise, here are some tips from AAA to help you save some money at the pump.

  • Keep your tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy.
  • Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
  • Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
  • Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
  • Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.
  • Also, shop around for gas prices, sometimes lower prices are around the corner.
