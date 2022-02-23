Average San Diego County Gas Price Sets Sixth Record in Eight Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Feb. 2 Wednesday, rising 1.2 cents to a record $4.756, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price has risen 20 of the past 24 days, increasing 13.2 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3 cents more than one week ago, 13.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.118 greater than one year ago.

The average price has set six records in the past eight days.