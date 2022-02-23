gas prices

Average San Diego County Gas Price Sets Sixth Record in Eight Days

The average price has risen 20 of the past 24 days, increasing 13.2 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Feb. 2 Wednesday, rising 1.2 cents to a record $4.756, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price has risen 20 of the past 24 days, increasing 13.2 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3 cents more than one week ago, 13.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.118 greater than one year ago.

The average price has set six records in the past eight days.

Fewer Tijuana Residents Fill Up in California as Gas Prices Increase

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

gas pricesSan Diegogas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us